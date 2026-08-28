Huge fire at waste facility near Wembley sends smoke across London, disrupts Tube services Around 125 firefighters, 20 fire engines deployed to tackle major blaze in Neasden

A major fire at a waste facility in north-west London on Friday sent huge plumes of smoke into the sky and caused widespread disruption to Tube and rail services around Wembley.

About 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were sent to extinguish the blaze at Hannah Close, in Neasden. The London Fire Brigade received its first reports at 11.30 am (1030 GMT).

The fire broke out at a mixed waste facility on an industrial estate close to Wembley Stadium. Smoke from the blaze was visible from central London, prompting warnings for people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed and remain indoors where possible.

"Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to a fire on Hannah Close, Neasden.The fire is located on an industrial estate. Three of the Brigade's 32m ladders have been mobilised to the scene as part of our response," the London Fire Brigade said.

"Tube services on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines will be impacted as crews respond.The Brigade's Control Room took the first of over 70 calls reporting the fire at 1134. Crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and surrounding fire stations have been mobilised to the scene," it added.

The brigade said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Firefighters deployed specialist equipment including a hose-laying unit and high-volume pump, while three 32-metre ladders were brought to the scene.

Transport for London suspended the entire Metropolitan line as a result of the incident. The Jubilee line was also suspended between Willesden Green and Wembley Park, with disruption on the rest of the line.

Rail services in and out of London Marylebone were also affected, with National Rail reporting delays and cancellations after lines were blocked.

The London Fire Brigade urged people to avoid the area while crews continue to tackle the fire. The situation remains ongoing.