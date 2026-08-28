Repeated lightning strikes near airport force suspension of apron operations for safety reasons, local reports say

27 Swiss flights canceled at Zurich Airport amid severe thunderstorms Repeated lightning strikes near airport force suspension of apron operations for safety reasons, local reports say

Swiss Airlines canceled 27 flights to and from Zurich Airport on Friday as severe thunderstorms disrupted operations, affecting about 3,100 passengers.

The airline said further cancellations could follow throughout the day as storms continue to affect flight operations.

Some flights have been delayed by up to three hours after repeated lightning strikes near the airport forced apron operations to be temporarily suspended for safety reasons, according to local media reports.

Ground operations have at times been brought to a near standstill, causing knock-on delays throughout the day.

The severe weather has also significantly restricted the number of takeoffs and landings at Zurich Airport.

Swiss said it was working to stabilize operations, maintain connections where possible and minimize disruption for passengers.