More than 30 flights bound for Zurich diverted to other airports

Thunderstorms force cancellation of 70 flights at Zurich Airport More than 30 flights bound for Zurich diverted to other airports

Around 70 flights were canceled at Switzerland's Zurich Airport from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning after thunderstorms disrupted operations, Swissinfo reported.

An airport spokeswoman said more than 30 flights en route to Zurich were diverted to other airports, including Stuttgart, Geneva and Basel, in addition to around 70 cancellations.

The cancellations disrupted the travel plans of numerous passengers, many of whom were forced to remain at the airport for several hours.

Thunderstorms had already forced the cancellation of 44 flights at the airport on Tuesday evening, further impacting operations.​​​​​​​

