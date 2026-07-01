Government says timetable follows constitutional constraints after consultations with political parties

France sets presidential election dates for next April, May Government says timetable follows constitutional constraints after consultations with political parties

France has set the dates for its 2027 presidential election for April 18 and May 2, 2027, the government confirmed on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon argued against reading political designs in the decision, saying the schedule was determined after consultations with political parties and based on constitutional requirements.

The second round, if necessary – meaning if no candidate wins a majority in the first round – will take place just one day after the May 1 International Workers’ Day demonstrations, a timing that has drawn political criticism.

Opposition figures questioned the choice, including Bruno Retailleau, who described the calendar as “not neutral” and suggested it could reflect a broader political strategy.

The government rejected such claims, saying electoral rules apply uniformly and will be enforced as usual during the campaign period.

“Everyone knows how to manage May 1 before and after a presidential election,” the spokesperson said.

Bregeon also stressed that the timeline reflects “all existing constraints” and was agreed after consultations with all political forces.

She added that while no schedule is perfect, candidates will have sufficient time to present their programs during the campaign period.

