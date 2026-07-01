Syria's newly elected parliament to hold 1st session on Monday Parliament session follows presidential decree naming elected members and final one-third of appointees

Syria’s newly elected parliament will convene its first session on Monday following a presidential decree announcing the final composition of the assembly, including the appointed one-third of members, the head of the country’s parliamentary election committee said Wednesday.

The session marks the first parliamentary meeting since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

At a press conference, Mohammed Taha Al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, formally invited lawmakers to attend the inaugural session.

Al-Ahmad said the parliament’s term, under the constitutional declaration, will last two and a half years, or 30 months, with the possibility of extension.

He said the appointment of the final one-third of lawmakers aimed to create “a blend of those who sacrificed and contributed to the victory and national experts and professionals,” while also strengthening women’s representation in recognition of their role in “achieving victory and toppling the former regime.”

Women account for 15 of the 70 appointed members, according to the presidential decree.

Responding to questions about representation and its impact on Syria's political and social makeup, including Kurdish representation, Al-Ahmad said the list of appointed members reflected “recognition of the sacrifices made by Syrians.”

He said it included relatives of those killed during the war, former detainees, survivors of chemical attacks, academics, experts, public figures and respected community leaders selected for their professional qualifications and public service.

Addressing representation from the southern province of Suwayda, where elections were postponed last year because of security conditions, Al-Ahmad said the province is currently represented through appointed members, with elected representation to be completed once conditions allow.

Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July 2025 following deadly clashes between Bedouin and Druze armed groups that killed and wounded hundreds, while local parties continue to exchange accusations of violating the truce.

Separately, People’s Assembly Secretary-General Mohammed Hamza Shmout said the appointed bloc includes 23 prominent public figures and 47 professionals and experts, among them 12 members with master’s degrees and 17 with doctorates.

Syria held its first parliamentary elections since the political transition following the fall of the Assad regime in 2024, during a transitional period set at four years and subject to extension.

The People’s Assembly is responsible for proposing and passing legislation, amending or repealing laws, ratifying international treaties, approving the state budget and endorsing general amnesties.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio