Switzerland eyes creation of new drone center Swiss army plans drone battalion for reconnaissance and defense alongside recruit school

Swiss authorities announced Thursday plans to establish a new center of excellence for unmanned systems, according to Swissinfo.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister, Chief of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos and armasuisse Director Urs Loher announced at a military parade ground that a new drone centre will be established.

The Federal Department of Defense (DDPS) will also establish a new drone battalion and recruit school.

The center will facilitate the development, testing and integration of new drone technologies into the armed forces by bringing together the needs of troops, technological expertise from the armaments industry and knowledge from universities.

From 2028, the military will have a drone battalion focused on reconnaissance and defense, alongside a specialized recruit school for military personnel.

The necessary regulations and legal framework will also be updated to support the new capabilities, according to the report.