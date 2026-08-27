Russia says serviceman killed in St. Petersburg ‘car fire’ Wife of deceased serviceman receiving medical care

Russia said on Thursday that a serviceman was killed and his wife injured in a “car fire” in St. Petersburg.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident which occurred in the city's Pushkinsky district, the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

The committee said one person was killed and another injured in the incident. It later identified the person killed as a military serviceman, adding that his wife was receiving medical care.

“Currently, investigators and forensic experts, together with operational services, are examining the scene," it added.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that specialists are searching the surrounding area with metal detectors.

The local Fontanka newspaper, meanwhile, said the man killed was a lieutenant colonel from a Russian air defense unit, and described the incident as a vehicle explosion. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of assassination attempts against a number of top Russian military officials amid the Ukraine war. Kyiv has claimed responsibility in some instances, while denying involvement in others.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident.