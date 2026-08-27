Cyberattack hits 3 UK airports, exposing data of 8.7M customers Data accessed includes customers’ email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes, says largest UK airport group

Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports were hit by a cyberattack that exposed data from about 8.7 million customers, according to a statement on Thursday.

Manchester Airport Group (MAG), the largest UK airport group, said it has been subject to a cyber security incident by an unauthorized third party.

"A quantity of customer data has been obtained that relates to car park, lounge and Fast Track bookings and in-airport WIFI sign-ups at Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports," a spokesperson for the group said.

Data including email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes was stolen in the hack.

However, the customers' bank or payment details were not compromised, it added.

The incident has not resulted in any operational disruption at the airports, it said, adding that they have informed and are working with the relevant authorities.

