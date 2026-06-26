Swiss Rescue Chain sends 80 specialists, 8 search dogs and 18 tons of equipment following international appeal

Switzerland deploys rescue team to earthquake-hit Venezuela Swiss Rescue Chain sends 80 specialists, 8 search dogs and 18 tons of equipment following international appeal

Switzerland has deployed a search and rescue team to earthquake-hit Venezuela following an international request for assistance, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said early Friday.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the ministry said the Swiss Rescue Chain departed from Zurich for Caracas after Venezuelan authorities appealed for international support in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.

The mission includes 80 specialists, eight search dogs and 18 tons of rescue equipment.

According to the ministry, the team will coordinate with local authorities upon arrival to conduct search, clearance and rescue operations for earthquake victims trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela late Wednesday, including a 7.2 magnitude quake in San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake southeast of Yumare.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial tremors. He added that the death toll had risen to 188, with 157 people still missing.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency following the disaster.

