Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Europe

Spain: Ciudadanos head quits after disastrous results

Albert Rivera announces departure from politics and public life after poor showing in Sunday polls

Alyssa McMurtry   | 11.11.2019
Spain: Ciudadanos head quits after disastrous results Unidas Podemos party leader Pablo Iglesias, Leader of Partido Popular Pablo Casado , Leader of Ciudadanos Albert Rivera (C), Santiago Abascal, leader of the Vox party and Spain's prime minister and Socialist Workers' Party leader Pedro Sanchez attend electoral debate ahead of before elections in Madrid, Spain on November 4, 2019. ( Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency )

OVIEDO, Spain

After leading his party to a historic decline in popularity in Spain’s national election on Sunday, one party leader decided to call it quits.

In national elections this April, the Ciudadanos (Citizens) party captured 57 seats, but in Sunday’s snap vote, it won just 10.

“I’ve always tried to be brave and coherent, so that’s why the first decision I’ve made has been to resign as leader… I believe that it’s my responsibility,” said Albert Rivera in a speech on Monday.

He also announced that he will leave politics and public life in general.

The party lost a large number of its seats to the far-right party Vox, which gained 28 seats on Sunday. Vox has taken over Cuidadanos’ position as the third-largest political force in the country.

“We can’t allow the country to return to division or sectarianism,” said Rivera, wishing the new leaders of his party good luck.

Rivera, a lawyer who worked in a financial company, became the leader of Ciudadanos at the party’s first conference in July 2006. It was founded in Barcelona as a liberal party opposed to Catalan nationalism.

The party moved from regional politics to the national level in European elections in 2014.

Then, in 2015, Rivera and his party broke onto the national scene in a big way. That year, the party won 40 seats and from there, it remained one of the country’s most important political forces – until yesterday.

Experts suggest that Ciudadanos’ failure came in part from the party’s shift to the right to compete with Vox.

Others also blame how on a national level, Rivera refused to pact with either the Socialist Party or the Popular Party to form a government and end the political stagnation that has gripped Spain since 2015.

“I told them about the danger of Vox. You cannot pact with them without using your soul. The far-right will contaminate everything,” tweeted Manuel Valls, the former French prime minister, after Sunday's results became clear.

Valls last year ran for mayor of Barcelona with Ciudadanos. In his message, he referred to Ciudadanos’ pacts with Vox in dozens of regions and cities across Spain.

“When a team has successes, you have to give the credit to the whole team. But when there is a failure, it’s the leader who must take responsibility,” said Rivera in his resignation speech. 

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis

Related news

Catalan protests halt main route at Spain-France border

Catalan protests halt main route at Spain-France border

Spain: Ciudadanos head quits after disastrous results

Spain: Far-right surges in polls as uncertainty remains

Spain returns to polls in bid to end political deadlock

Spain returns to polls in bid to end political deadlock
Uncertainty, frustration as Spain return to polls

Uncertainty, frustration as Spain return to polls
Football: Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 6-0

Football: Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 6-0