Transport Ministry urges leisure boats, fishing vessels and jet skis to halt operations from Monday until further notice

Qatar suspends non-commercial maritime activities as security precaution Transport Ministry urges leisure boats, fishing vessels and jet skis to halt operations from Monday until further notice

Qatar on Monday temporarily suspended non-commercial maritime activities as a precautionary security measure amid heightened regional tensions.

In a statement, Qatar's Transport Ministry urged all owners and users of marine vessels — including leisure boats, fishing boats, jet skis and similar watercraft — to stop sailing and maritime activities effective immediately until further notice.

The ministry said vessels operating under international maritime agreements are exempt from the suspension and may continue their operations in line with applicable regulations and procedures.

It added that the measure was taken in coordination with relevant security authorities.

The ministry also called on the public to fully comply with the directive and said any new developments would be announced through official channels.

The move comes amid growing security concerns in Gulf waters following recent military escalations in the region.