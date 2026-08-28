Haakon takes throne after decades of preparation and frequently serving as prince regent during his father's health challenges

PROFILE - Haakon: Norway’s new monarch shaped by royal duty, global experience Haakon takes throne after decades of preparation and frequently serving as prince regent during his father's health challenges

Haakon, the only son of Norway’s late King Harald V and Queen Sonja, has become the country's new monarch following his father’s death on Friday.

The 53-year-old had spent decades preparing for the throne and frequently stepped in as prince regent during his father's health challenges.

Born on July 20, 1973, in Oslo, Haakon has combined traditional royal duties with an international education and work on global initiatives.

After completing military training at the Norwegian Naval Academy, he achieved the ranks of admiral in the Navy and general in both the Army and Air Force.

Haakon later studied abroad, earning a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master's degree in development studies from the London School of Economics.

His international work included serving as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Development Program, focusing on poverty eradication, youth leadership and international trade.

Haakon also co-founded the global initiative Global Dignity, focusing on universal human values, climate action and digital innovation.

Marriage, family

Haakon married Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby in 2001, a decision that initially prompted intense media debate over her background as a single mother and a commoner.

The couple publicly addressed her past and later established their family at the Skaugum Estate.

They raised Mette-Marit's eldest son, Marius Borg Hoiby, and have two children together: Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is now next in line to the Norwegian throne.