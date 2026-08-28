National statistics agency revises quarterly growth down from 0.2% to 0%, with 1st-quarter figure revised to 0.2% contraction

French economy stagnates in 2nd quarter, narrowly avoids recession National statistics agency revises quarterly growth down from 0.2% to 0%, with 1st-quarter figure revised to 0.2% contraction

France's economy recorded zero growth in the second quarter of 2026, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, according to revised official data released Friday.

Gross domestic product remained unchanged between April and June, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said in its detailed quarterly results.

The agency revised its preliminary estimate of 0.2% growth for the second quarter down to zero.

It also lowered its estimate for the first three months of the year, saying the economy contracted 0.2% between January and March, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.1% decline.

The revisions showed that the French economy was effectively at a standstill during the first half of 2026, French news broadcaster BFMTV reported.

France narrowly avoided a technical recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

The economy contracted in the first quarter but remained flat rather than shrinking in the second.

