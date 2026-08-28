Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeds his father as Norway's new monarch

Norway's King Harald dies at 89 Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeds his father as Norway's new monarch

Norway's King Harald V died Friday at the age of 89, the Royal Palace announced.

The king "passed away peacefully" at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6.35 am local time (0435GMT), according to the palace.

The royal flag at the palace was lowered to half-staff following the announcement.

Harald had been admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17 after undergoing a medical examination.

The palace later disclosed that he had been receiving cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia, a blood disorder that had caused fluid to accumulate in his body.

His health deteriorated after he developed a bacterial infection in his bloodstream, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeded his father as Norway's monarch under the country's constitutional rules.

The government is expected to meet the new king during an extraordinary Council of State at the Royal Palace. His royal name will be announced following the meeting.

The new monarch is also required under the Norwegian Constitution to take an oath before parliament. Norway does not hold coronation ceremonies.

Harald ascended the throne on Jan. 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V, and remained the country's head of state for more than 35 years.

He was Europe's oldest reigning monarch at the time of his death.