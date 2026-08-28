AfD is party that, because of its close ties to Russia, ‘also jeopardizes our country’s internal and external security,’ says chancellor

Germany’s Merz again rules out cooperation with far-right AfD party AfD is party that, because of its close ties to Russia, ‘also jeopardizes our country’s internal and external security,’ says chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday again categorically ruled out any cooperation with the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of next month’s state election in Saxony-Anhalt.

The AfD’s positions differ “so fundamentally” from those of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party that there can be “no compromises,” Merz said at a town hall meeting that was broadcast live by private television network RTL.

The AfD is a party that, because of its close ties to Russia, “also jeopardizes our country’s internal and external security,” he warned.

Merz went on to say that the AfD is a party “that is so close to Russia—it comes and goes right here at the Russian Embassy in Berlin”—and maintains “very close ties” to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

It calls into question the “firm anchoring of our value system in our Western world,” and also wants to leave the euro, the EU single market, and the Schengen Area, according to the Christian Democratic leader.

Merz referred to his party’s resolution declaring the AfD incompatible and emphasized that Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister President Sven Schulze had clearly ruled out cooperation with the AfD.

Asked about possible coalition options following the Sept. 6 election, Merz declined to commit to a specific scenario, but mentioned, among other things, the possibility of a minority government.