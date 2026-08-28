West Nile virus primarily affects humans, horses, birds and is transmitted by mosquitoes

Italy reports hundreds of West Nile virus cases, 17 deaths in 2026 West Nile virus primarily affects humans, horses, birds and is transmitted by mosquitoes

Italy has reported more confirmed cases of West Nile virus and 17 deaths in 2026, according to health authorities on Thursday, as the mosquito-borne disease continues to spread.

The National Institute of Health said 432 confirmed cases have been reported, with 17 fatalities from the virus since the beginning of the year.

It noted that the case fatality rate, calculated for the neuroinvasive forms reported and confirmed to date, is 7.2% compared to 13.9% in the same period in 2026.

Last year, 430 cases were reported, with 27 deaths, it added.

West Nile virus primarily affects humans, horses and birds and is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Around 80% of people infected develop no symptoms, while 19% experience flu-like symptoms and 1% develop neurological symptoms.