More Icelanders oppose EU membership than support it, survey suggests Support declines ahead of referendum on resuming accession talks

More Icelanders oppose joining the European Union than support it, according to a new Gallup survey reported by Icelandic broadcaster RUV on Thursday.

Among respondents who expressed a view, 54% said they opposed EU membership, while 46% supported it.

Including those who said they had no position, 46% opposed membership, 39% supported it, and 16% were undecided.

The poll showed support for EU membership has fallen from 44% in a Gallup survey conducted in April last year, while opposition has risen from 36%.

The proportion of respondents who said they were completely opposed to joining the bloc reached 29%, the highest level recorded in the survey.

The poll asked respondents about Iceland's potential membership of the EU rather than whether accession negotiations should resume.