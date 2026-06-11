More Icelanders oppose EU membership than support it, survey suggests

Seyma Erkul Dayanc
11 June 2026•Update: 11 June 2026
More Icelanders oppose joining the European Union than support it, according to a new Gallup survey reported by Icelandic broadcaster RUV on Thursday.
Among respondents who expressed a view, 54% said they opposed EU membership, while 46% supported it.
Including those who said they had no position, 46% opposed membership, 39% supported it, and 16% were undecided.
The poll showed support for EU membership has fallen from 44% in a Gallup survey conducted in April last year, while opposition has risen from 36%.
The proportion of respondents who said they were completely opposed to joining the bloc reached 29%, the highest level recorded in the survey.
The poll asked respondents about Iceland's potential membership of the EU rather than whether accession negotiations should resume.