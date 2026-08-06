National Rail says the disruption was caused by 'a failure of the electricity supply at a communications center'

Major rail disruption across much of England after power failure National Rail says the disruption was caused by 'a failure of the electricity supply at a communications center'

Rail passengers across large parts of England are facing widespread disruption after a power failure affected train services in Greater Manchester, the Midlands and the North West.

National Rail said the disruption was caused by "a failure of the electricity supply at a communications center," warning that passengers should expect delays and cancellations for the rest of the day.

The disruption is affecting services across Greater Manchester, the Midlands and the North West of England, with trains being cancelled, delayed or rerouted.

In a statement, National Rail said: "A failure of the electricity supply at a communications centre means trains across the Greater Manchester area, Midlands and North West of England are being disrupted."

It added: "As a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Passengers have been advised to expect disruption until the end of the day as rail operators manage the impact of the power failure.