Baltic nation says it has infrastructure to accommodate additional forces, but no decision has been made

Lithuania weighs hosting more US troops as talks continue Baltic nation says it has infrastructure to accommodate additional forces, but no decision has been made

Lithuania is considering hosting additional US troops as Washington reviews its military presence in Europe, the country’s defense minister said Friday.

“It is currently at the consideration stage; there are discussions, and we are answering questions,” Robertas Kaunas told public broadcaster LRT Radio.

Kaunas said Lithuania has the infrastructure and capacity to accommodate more US forces but noted that final decisions would depend on military planning and NATO leadership.

“We should not become attached to a specific number,” he said, adding that Washington views Lithuania as one of its most reliable allies.

The US has regularly deployed battalion-sized contingents to Lithuania since 2019. Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Washington shifted to maintaining a continuous rotational deployment in the Baltic country.

The reinforced battalions have generally comprised at least 1,000 troops, along with combat vehicles and other military equipment. Lithuania has said it is prepared to accommodate as many as 1,500 US service members.

More than 1,000 US troops completed a rotation in Lithuania this summer, although some remained in the country.

Lithuania’s Ambassador to NATO Darius Jauniskis said Vilnius had received positive signals from Washington about retaining American forces in the country.

“The Americans are definitely not pulling back, and I think we can be confident that we will have troops,” he said, adding that the outstanding questions concerned the details and troop numbers.

US Deputy Defense Secretary Elbridge Colby on Thursday urged NATO allies to explain how they intended to assume greater responsibility for Europe’s defense.

Lithuania has allocated 5.38% of its gross domestic product, approximately €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion), to defense this year. Officials have said defense spending should remain at no less than 5% of GDP next year.