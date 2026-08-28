Sweden reportedly to deploy Gripen fighter jets, warships to patrol areas near Finnish-Russian border

Finland, Sweden step up defense cooperation to counter drone threats Sweden reportedly to deploy Gripen fighter jets, warships to patrol areas near Finnish-Russian border

Finland and Sweden took ssteps Friday to deepen defense cooperation by jointly strengthening surveillance and protecting Finland’s territorial integrity, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

“Defence cooperation between Finland and Sweden is taking a new step forward today,” Stubb said on the US social media company X.

He said the cooperation would improve the two countries’ ability to detect and counter drones while contributing to NATO’s deterrence and defense.

“The Nordic region forms a unified entity. We trust one another, and together we are stronger,” he added.

The Swedish government decided to send military units to Finland following Helsinki’s request for assistance, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported.

Swedish Gripen fighter jets and warships are expected to patrol areas of risk near Finland’s border with Russia as part of the operation, according to the report.

Sweden could also deploy anti-drone units to Finland if needed in autumn.

Finland has faced repeated aerial threats this year, including drones crossing into Finnish territory amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and suspected Russian airspace violations. Some incidents have led to temporary airport closures.

The deployment aims to strengthen NATO’s surveillance of Finnish territory and is based on existing bilateral defense arrangements that allow Sweden to take measures to help prevent violations of Finland’s territorial integrity.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said the two allies shared a common view on the importance of maintaining strong deterrence and defense in the Baltic Sea region and along NATO’s eastern flank.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the operation would be conducted in cooperation with NATO.

“Aviation and maritime cooperation is already an integral part of our bilateral and Nordic cooperation,” Hakkanen said.

“It is natural that we now develop this further through cooperation for territorial surveillance and to protect territorial integrity,” he added.