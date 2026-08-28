‘There is no doubt that this dirty and murky business was very strongly connected with the entire PiS environment,’ Donald Tusk says

Polish premier seeks new vote on crypto law veto amid Zondacrypto probe ‘There is no doubt that this dirty and murky business was very strongly connected with the entire PiS environment,’ Donald Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday he would seek a parliamentary vote on President Karol Nawrocki’s latest veto of legislation regulating cryptoassets, as a widening investigation into collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Zondacrypto draws in figures linked to the conservative opposition.

Tusk accused Law and Justice (PiS) of having extensive links with the company and said lawmakers now had an opportunity to support tighter regulation of the sector.

“There is no doubt that this dirty and murky business was very strongly connected with the entire PiS environment,” Tusk said, adding that evidence of financial links between media organisations and politicians was becoming clearer. He described the case as potentially the biggest scandal in modern Polish political history.

Nawrocki, who was backed by PiS in the 2025 presidential election, has vetoed government legislation regulating cryptoassets three times — in December 2025, February and June 2026 — arguing that the measures amounted to excessive regulation.

The governing coalition failed to secure the three-fifths parliamentary majority needed to override the first two vetoes. Parliament has not yet voted on Nawrocki’s most recent veto, issued on June 11.

The proposed legislation would designate Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, KNF, as the main regulator of the cryptoasset market and empower it to sanction companies operating in the sector. Poland is also under pressure to align its domestic framework with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets, or MiCA, rules.

Tusk’s move follows a series of revelations surrounding Zondacrypto, which collapsed earlier this year. Prosecutors are investigating alleged financial links between the company and conservative politicians, foundations and media organisations. Former Zondacrypto chief Przemysław Kral has been charged in connection with the investigation and is cooperating with prosecutors, according to his lawyer.

Tusk has also alleged that money connected with Zondacrypto flowed to right-wing media, political events and foundations.

PiS has rejected suggestions that the party was responsible for protecting the cryptocurrency company.