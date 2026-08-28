‘We want to turn this shared threat area into a shared security area. Hybrid scenarios are on the rise, becoming more severe, and are omnipresent,’ says Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt

Germany plans rapid-response task force to counter hybrid threats in Baltic Sea ‘We want to turn this shared threat area into a shared security area. Hybrid scenarios are on the rise, becoming more severe, and are omnipresent,’ says Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt

Germany plans to establish a rapid-response task force to counter growing hybrid threats in the Baltic Sea region, according to media reports Friday.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said he would discuss the proposal with his counterparts from countries bordering the Baltic Sea ahead of a conference in the northern city of Flensburg.

“The goal is to establish a rapid-response task force that will enable us to exchange information quickly, particularly in the Baltic Sea region,” the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted Dobrindt as saying.

The Baltic Sea is a shared threat area. “We want to turn this shared threat area into a shared security area. Hybrid scenarios are on the rise, becoming more severe, and are omnipresent,” he added.

Meeting to focus on Leipzig Airport drone incident, Russian shadow fleet

Dobrindt said the threats extend across the air and sea as well as cyberspace and critical infrastructure.

“We will formulate joint responses on how we intend to deal with an escalating threat situation,” he added.

Dobrindt said he expects hybrid attacks to increase further in both frequency and sophistication.

Referring to the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, the interior minister said effective responses and measures — including those related to previous attacks — require support from partner countries.

The conference will also address the handling of Russia’s shadow fleet, Dobrindt said.

Representatives from the interior ministries of the Baltic Sea states and Ireland are taking part in the conference at the Naval Academy in Flensburg.

