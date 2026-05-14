‘Rotation was paused to evaluate how US will distribute its capabilities in Europe,’ defense minister says

Lithuania says reported pause in US troop deployment to Europe is 'temporary' ‘Rotation was paused to evaluate how US will distribute its capabilities in Europe,’ defense minister says

Lithuania’s defense minister said Thursday that a reported US decision to halt the deployment of more than 4,000 troops to Europe is viewed as a "temporary measure" linked to a broader review of military capabilities.

“The rotation was paused to evaluate how the US will distribute its capabilities in Europe,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas told LRT Radio.

“This is the information we have so far, and we are awaiting clarification,” he added.

According to the minister, the Baltic states and Poland continue to be regarded as strong allies that meet NATO and US expectations.

The remarks followed a report by The Wall Street Journal that more than 4,000 US troops scheduled for deployment to Poland as part of a planned rotation had their movement paused, with some personnel and equipment already on the way to Europe.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon also announced plans to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany.

Reportedly, more than 1,000 US troops are currently stationed in Lithuania.