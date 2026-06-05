Belarusian premier in Bishkek for talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Kyrgyzstan, Belarus sign 12 cooperation agreements covering economics, education, business Belarusian premier in Bishkek for talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus signed 12 cooperation agreements on Friday covering trade, social policy, education, culture, and business during talks between senior officials from both countries, according to a statement from the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin arrived in Bishkek for talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The two leaders also took part in the Kyrgyzstan-Belarus International Economic Cooperation Forum, attended by approximately 150 business representatives from both countries.

Addressing the forum, Turchin said the two countries aim to increase bilateral trade to $500 million by 2030 through production projects and job creation.

He also said Belarus views Kyrgyzstan as a promising platform for long-term cooperation and the establishment of joint ventures.

For his part, Kasymaliev said Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have strong potential to expand cooperation by combining Kyrgyzstan's logistics, agriculture, and tourism sectors with Belarus' industrial, agricultural, and technological expertise.