Kosovo fails to become member of Interpol

Kosovo and Serbia need final and comprehensive deal more than ever, says Kosovar president

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia

Kosovo on Tuesday failed to become a member of the International Police Service (Interpol).

Kosovo's application for membership was considered in a voting at the 87th Interpol General Assembly Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After failing to receive a two-third majority of votes for the membership, Kosovo was not accepted as a member of the Interpol.

In the first round of voting, 76 of 154 countries supported Kosovo's membership, while 56 countries voted against it and 22 countries abstained.

In the second round, 68 countries voted in favor of Kosovo's membership, while 51 voted against and 16 abstained.

Kosovo previously applied for the Interpol membership three times in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci said Kosovo and Serbia need a "final and comprehensive deal" more than ever.

"Thankful to all countries for their vote for Kosovo’s membership in Interpol. Regardless of the negative outcome, now more than ever it’s clear we need final and comprehensive deal between Kosovo and Serbia to ensure mutual recognition and membership of Kosovo in UN, NATO & EU," Thaci said on Twitter.

A written statement from Kosovo's government said the votes against its membership was a "disappointment."

"Through their brutal campaign, we once again witnessed Serbia’s persona against Kosovo and the idea of normalization of relations with Kosovo. The anti-Kosovo vote will only serve crimes and criminals," said the statement.

Reacting to Kosovo's rejection, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it represented a success of his country.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008.