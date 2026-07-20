British monarch also opens new aerospace, energy research laboratory at University of Cambridge

King Charles visits Europe's first eco-mosque in Cambridge British monarch also opens new aerospace, energy research laboratory at University of Cambridge

Britain's King Charles III visited Europe's first eco-mosque in Cambridge on Monday, highlighting its sustainability-focused design and community role.

The King toured Cambridge Central Mosque, which the Royal Family described, in a post on the social media platform X, as "notable for its architectural quality, environmental leadership and role as a place of worship and community engagement."

"The sustainability-focussed mosque combines its design, energy-efficient systems and renewable energy generation to significantly reduce carbon emissions," the post said.

The King also officially opened the New Whittle Laboratory, an aerospace and energy research facility at the University of Cambridge.

The Royal Family said the laboratory shares an ambition with the Sustainable Markets Initiative to "translate breakthrough innovation into real-world deployment" through their partnership.