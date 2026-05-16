Italy hails European backing for third-country migrant return hubs

Italian prime minister says once-controversial migration policies are now 'a shared principle' across Council of Europe

Italian Premier Meloni hails European backing for third-country migrant return hubs Italian prime minister says once-controversial migration policies are now 'a shared principle' across Council of Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that a declaration adopted by the 46 member states of the Council of Europe marks a significant shift in Europe’s approach to migration policy.

In a post on the US social media company X on Saturday, Meloni said the “Chisinau Declaration” recognized “the legitimacy for nations of innovative solutions in managing migration flows, such as return hubs in third countries, following the model launched by Italy in Albania.”

She described the move as “an important result," adding that it was “the outcome of a process that Italy helped initiate with courage and determination together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.”

Meloni said that policies that “only a year ago” had been considered “controversial” had now become “a shared principle among the 46 member states of the Council of Europe.”

She argued that the declaration showed “once again that the Italian approach to the orderly management of migration flows, pursued with seriousness and consistency by our government, has now also become Europe’s approach.”

The Chisinau Declaration supports the idea that countries can use new measures to manage migration flows, including “return hubs” in third countries. Supporters say it helps governments control irregular migration, while critics warn it could weaken protections for migrants and asylum seekers.