'We will deter anyone who seeks to undermine our freedom and security,' von der Leyen says

'Hybrid attacks will not go without a clear response,' EU says over Leipzig Airport drone plot 'We will deter anyone who seeks to undermine our freedom and security,' von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday voiced solidarity with Germany over the attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport and vowed a “clear response” to hybrid attacks after Berlin accused Russia of the plot.

“The German government has taken strong measures. And the message is clear: hybrid attacks will not go without a clear response,” von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.

Underlining that she had spoken with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen voiced the EU's full solidarity with Germany.

“We will keep the EU united despite these escalating and serious acts,” she added.

Von der Leyen further noted that they are united in their “resolve” to stand against “Russian aggression.”

“We will deter anyone who seeks to undermine our freedom and security. Russia is seeking to sow distrust and fear among our societies. But it will fail,” von der Leyen further wrote.

Reaffirming their continued support for Ukraine, she also said additional sanctions against Russia will be prepared by the foreign minister at their upcoming meeting.

Germany on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport last month and unveiled extensive measures and sanctions against Moscow.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a news conference in Berlin that investigators had found the plot was planned by Russian intelligence services and carried out by low-level operatives.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking at the same briefing, said he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to deliver Berlin’s protest and notify Moscow of the government’s response.

“The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on Sept. 18. The agreement regarding the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated,” Wadephul said.