Moscow rejects Berlin’s allegations over attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport Russian Embassy in Germany accuses Berlin of systematically dismantling framework of bilateral ties

The Russian Embassy in Germany on Tuesday rejected as “unsubstantiated, absurd and irrational” Berlin’s allegations over an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport.

The embassy on Telegram accused Berlin of systematically dismantling the framework of Russian-German cooperation.

It said that Russia’s ambassador to Germany was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and presented with a protest over Russia’s alleged involvement in an explosive-laden drone incident on Aug. 5.

It said German authorities blamed Russia without presenting evidence and announced sanctions over what Berlin called Moscow’s “escalating hybrid attacks.”

The measures include closing Russia’s Consulate General in Bonn by Sept. 18 and terminating a 2011 Russian-German agreement covering cultural and information centers, which includes the Russian House in Berlin.

The Russian ambassador rejected the allegations, calling the measures an “unprecedented escalation” in bilateral relations and warning they would have consequences for which Germany would bear full responsibility.

“He emphasized that the hastily concocted provocation at Leipzig Airport serves exclusively the goals of the Kyiv regime, the militaristic wing of the European political class, and the magnates of the military-industrial complex interested in fueling the Ukrainian conflict,” the statement said.

Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Germany would receive a “fitting response” to its decision to close the Russian House and Russia’s Consulate General.

In remarks to state news agency Tass, Zakharova accused Berlin of using a “far-fetched pretext” to further escalate bilateral relations and said Germany had provided no convincing evidence to support its allegations against Russia.

“Both the Russian House and our Consulate General in Bonn have long been harassing the ruling elite. Now they've come up with a pretext. Well, they'll get a fitting response,” she emphasized.

Zakharova also accused Germany of fueling the Ukraine war and participating in what she called terrorist attacks, saying Moscow would respond to all “anti-Russian” decisions.

The statement came after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport last month and unveiled extensive measures and sanctions against Moscow.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a news conference in Berlin that investigators had found the plot was planned by Russian intelligence services and carried out by low-level operatives.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking at the same briefing, said he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to deliver Berlin’s protest and notify Moscow of the government’s response.

“The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on September 18. The agreement regarding the Russian House in Berlin is being terminated,” Wadephul said. The Soviet-era cultural center in the capital has long been viewed by Western officials as a possible cover for intelligence work.