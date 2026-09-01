French envoy pledges commitment to multilateralism as Paris takes over rotating presidency for month

France assumes UN Security Council presidency for September French envoy pledges commitment to multilateralism as Paris takes over rotating presidency for month

France assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on Tuesday for September, pledging to prioritize major conflicts, mandated reviews and thematic debates.

France also reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism during the high-level UN General Assembly sessions starting this month.

French UN Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont outlined the council’s program of work for September during a news conference.

Bonnafont pledged a “commitment to multilateralism and to ensuring that commitment translated into a successful presidency for this month.”

“We will strive for an international order based on law and justice,” he said.

The UN Security Council presidency will pass to Greece in October.