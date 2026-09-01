Bosnian associations urge UEFA to sanction FC Borac over war criminal 'glorification' Ratko Mladic convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes during 1992–95 Bosnian war

Several victims' associations have filed a complaint with UEFA calling for disciplinary proceedings against FC Borac Banja Luka over what they described as repeated and documented glorification of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic during the club's matches, FENA news agency reported Tuesday.

The associations said the incidents constitute a serious violation of UEFA regulations and called on European football's governing body to take appropriate disciplinary measures against the Bosnian club.

According to the groups, supporters have repeatedly displayed symbols, banners or messages glorifying Mladic, who was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

They urged UEFA to investigate the reported incidents and hold the club accountable if violations of its disciplinary rules are established.

Mladic, the former Bosnian Serb military commander, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the tribunal in 2017.

The UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals upheld his conviction and sentence on appeal in 2021.

Mladic died on Aug. 27 while serving his sentence in prison in The Hague, the Netherlands.