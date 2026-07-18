Alexander Dobrindt says country 'must be prepared for the risk of terrorist attacks at any time'

Germany raises threat level as interior minister warns attack plans 'clearly identifiable' Alexander Dobrindt says country 'must be prepared for the risk of terrorist attacks at any time'

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has raised the country's security threat level, warning that attack plans targeting Germany are "clearly identifiable," German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported Saturday.

"The increased volume of reports and intelligence has led me to raise the previously defined abstract threat level to a high threat level," Dobrindt said in an exclusive interview.

"This means that Germany must be prepared for the risk of terrorist attacks at any time," he said, adding that planned attacks target not only critical infrastructure but also individuals and institutions.

Dobrindt said German security authorities recently thwarted a planned bomb attack allegedly organized by recruits working for foreign intelligence services.

The minister also announced plans to expand the powers of Germany's intelligence agencies through a reform of intelligence legislation expected to be considered by the Cabinet later this summer.

Under the proposed changes, intelligence services would be allowed to intervene directly in certain high-risk situations instead of being limited to collecting and analyzing information.

He said the proposed legislation could allow domestic intelligence officers to enter and search homes in acute terrorist situations if police are unable to respond in time.

The reforms would also grant Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence agencies limited operational powers, including the ability to carry out "protective measures" aimed at disrupting espionage activities or planned attacks. Such measures would require prior approval from the country's Independent Supervisory Council.

Dobrindt stressed that the separation between intelligence agencies and the police would remain in place, saying arrests would continue to be carried out exclusively by police authorities.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposed reforms on Aug. 13.

The minister also said security authorities have intensified their focus on violent left-wing extremism. According to Welt am Sonntag, investigators have made progress in separate investigations into attacks on Berlin's electricity infrastructure and identified suspects in connection with acts of sabotage claimed by left-wing extremist groups.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul condemned the attacks, saying those responsible sought to "replace politics with violence" and that such actions would not be tolerated.