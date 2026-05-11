Rheinmetall, Deutsche Telekom to develop drone defense shield to protect civilian infrastructure against hybrid threats and sabotage

Germany plans drone defense shield for cities, critical infrastructure Rheinmetall, Deutsche Telekom to develop drone defense shield to protect civilian infrastructure against hybrid threats and sabotage

German defense giant Rheinmetall and telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom on Monday announced plans to develop a drone defense shield to protect cities and critical infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the companies said that they will develop technologies and capabilities to counter complex threat scenarios, including potential attacks on critical infrastructure involving various types of drones.

“The threat posed by drones is highly digital,” Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in the statement, announcing the partnership. “This is why effective defense requires a combination of sensors, effectors, and secure communication networks.”

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said the project will lean on the company’s communications backbone and data capabilities. “With our expertise in connectivity, cloud, and data analytics, we are elevating drone defense to a new level,” he said.

According to the companies, more drones are now being controlled through cellular networks.

They said that soon the mobile network could function as a sensor – essentially a wide-area radar – by spotting unusual patterns in data traffic that may signal drone command links. That, they added, would help emergency responders detect drones and quickly identify operators, including in temporary no-fly zones.