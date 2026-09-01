Some protesters call chancellor ‘warmonger’ and ‘Pinocchio,’ while others chant ‘Resign!’ according to DPA news agency

German Chancellor Merz booed, heckled during campaign visit Some protesters call chancellor ‘warmonger’ and ‘Pinocchio,’ while others chant ‘Resign!’ according to DPA news agency

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was booed and heckled by protesters Monday during a campaign visit to the Baltic Sea resort of Kuhlungsborn in northeastern Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, according to DPA news agency.

Some people on the beach promenade called Merz a “warmonger” and “Pinocchio,” while others chanted “Resign!” DPA reported.

The hecklers faced opposition from other people in the crowd, some of whom called for restraint and decency toward the chancellor’s critics.

Merz spoke to members of the public from behind barriers at a campaign stand, DPA reported.

His team did not issue a statement following his appearance despite an earlier announcement that one was planned.

State elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are scheduled to take place in just under three weeks.

