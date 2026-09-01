Petrol station sales plunge 9.1%, while non-food and online retail also record sharp declines

German retail sales unexpectedly fall 3.4% in July after fuel discount expires Petrol station sales plunge 9.1%, while non-food and online retail also record sharp declines

German retail sales fell sharply in July, driven partly by a steep decline at petrol stations following the expiration of a fuel discount, official data showed Tuesday.

Retail sales decreased 3.4% from June, according to provisional figures from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Markets expected a monthly rise of 0.4% in July.

Petrol station sales plunged 9.1% after a fuel discount in effect during May and June expired.

Compared with July 2025, petrol station sales dropped 9.3%.

Weakness was also evident in the non-food retail sector, where sales fell 4.8% from the previous month.

Online and mail-order sales declined 5.6% month-on-month and 0.8% from a year earlier.

Real sales of food products decreased more moderately, falling 0.8% from June and 0.3% compared with July 2025.

Overall retail sales were 2.5% lower than a year earlier.

Destatis revised the real monthly change for June to 0% from a previously reported decline of 0.7%.