'The French Navy boarded the tanker Deliver on Tuesday while it was transiting off the coast of Sicily,' Macron says

French president says suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker intercepted 'The French Navy boarded the tanker Deliver on Tuesday while it was transiting off the coast of Sicily,' Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the interception of a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker near the coast of Sicily.

"The French Navy boarded the tanker Deliver on Tuesday while it was transiting off the coast of Sicily, in violation of maritime law," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He noted that the new action against the shadow fleet illustrated "the determination of Europeans."

"We will not allow the shadow fleet to bypass sanctions and finance Russia’s war effort. Europe is determined. It will continue all necessary efforts to increase the cost of the war for Russia and to enable the emergence of a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine," Macron further said.

The vessel, the fifth intercepted by France in recent months, was flying a Cameroonian flag and coming from Primorsk in Russia, broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the maritime prefecture.

The cargo tanker was inspected due to suspicions regarding the vessel’s true origin, and the examination of documents reportedly confirmed doubts about the validity of the Cameroonian flag it was flying.

A report has been submitted to the Marseille prosecutor’s office, the broadcaster added.

