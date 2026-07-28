Government spokesperson says US strikes damaged airports, rail infrastructure, bridges, tunnels, and private property across Iran, killing 350 government employees

Bushehr Airport crippled by US strikes, Iranian government says Government spokesperson says US strikes damaged airports, rail infrastructure, bridges, tunnels, and private property across Iran, killing 350 government employees

Iran's government said Tuesday that Bushehr Airport in the country's southwest has been rendered inoperable following US strikes, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking at a press conference, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that she and officials visited Bushehr province and inspected the city's airport, which she described as “effectively out of service.”

“We saw the remains of a refurbished aircraft that had been purchased to serve the people, but it was destroyed by a missile that struck it directly, leaving only a small part of its tail intact,” she said.

Mohajerani said the damage has left the airport unable to operate, but did not provide further details on when the strike occurred or the extent of damage to other airport facilities.

She said the attacks also damaged airports in Iranshahr in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Semnan in northern Iran, and Bandar Abbas in the country's south.

The spokesperson said the Bushehr Meteorological Center was also targeted during the strikes.

“Damage to civilian infrastructure and private property was extensive, affecting everything from fishing boats to tourism businesses,” she added.

According to Mohajerani, 12 bridges and two tunnels were damaged during the attacks. She also said the main railway station in Bandar Abbas, along with two bridges in southern Iran and two in the country's northeast, sustained damage.

Mohajerani further said that 350 government employees were killed during the war.

Her remarks come after a cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday after the US and Iran halted attacks following a 13-day escalation that began on July 11.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran targeting military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets and logistics sites, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Tehran, meanwhile, responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.