Deaths recorded by SOS Medecins among people aged 75 and over rise by 85%

French authorities report sharp rise in deaths, emergency visits during heat wave Deaths recorded by SOS Medecins among people aged 75 and over rise by 85%

French authorities reported a sharp rise in deaths and emergency visits during the June heat wave in a health bulletin issued on Wednesday and obtained by broadcaster BFMTV.

The bulletin showed that deaths recorded by the SOS Medecins house-call medical service among people aged 75 and over rose by 85% between June 22 and 28.

Emergency departments also recorded a sharp increase in visits for hyperthermia (715%) and dehydration (229%) during the period compared with the previous year.

Visits for fainting rose 37%, totaling 5,880 emergency admissions.

The data also showed that emergency department visits increased from the previous week among children under age 2 (13%, or 2,608 additional visits) and adults 75 and over (11%, or 6,694 additional visits).

The SOS Medecins also reported a 480% increase in heatstroke consultations across all age groups, representing 2,414 additional cases, along with a 316% rise in consultations for dehydration.

A preliminary estimate found at least 1,000 excess deaths were recorded during the period.

Updated provisional mortality figures are expected to be released Friday.