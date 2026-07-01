ACEA says planned Industrial Accelerator Act should not disrupt existing supply chains or investments in closely integrated neighbors

European automakers urge EU to protect Türkiye investments under ‘Made in EU’ rules ACEA says planned Industrial Accelerator Act should not disrupt existing supply chains or investments in closely integrated neighbors

European automakers have called on the EU to ensure that planned “Made in EU” rules under the Industrial Accelerator Act do not undermine existing investments by European manufacturers in Türkiye and Morocco.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), in a position paper on the proposed act, said it supports efforts to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and reduce dependence on third countries in strategic sectors.

However, it warned that the proposal, in its current form, risks disrupting established value chains and stranding investments made under the existing regulatory framework.

ACEA said a preference for production within the EU’s 27 member states is legitimate, but it should be introduced gradually and include targeted exemptions.

“The Industrial Accelerator Act’s full policy toolkit should take into account ACEA members’ existing operations in the EU’s closely integrated neighborhood of Türkiye and Morocco,” the association said, adding that investments made in good faith should not be rendered obsolete.

The group also urged that European content be calculated at the level of the completed vehicle rather than individual components, noting that research and development, advanced engineering and skilled labor also create significant value.

ACEA further called for the UK to be treated as an equal partner within the “Made in EU” framework, citing the deep integration of Europe’s automotive supply chains.

It said the planned act should be backed by effective incentives, realistic localization timelines and simpler reporting rules to avoid increasing production costs without improving the appeal of manufacturing in Europe.

