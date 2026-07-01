Changes to take effect from Oct.1, according to Home Office

UK to impose fines of up to $80,000 in illegal worker crackdown Changes to take effect from Oct.1, according to Home Office

Employers in the UK who hire illegal workers as food delivery drivers or construction workers will face fines of up to £60,000 ($80,000) per worker, or risk up to five years in prison, the Home Office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“From 1 October, employers caught hiring illegal workers as food delivery drivers or construction workers will face fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker or five years in prison,” the statement said.

It added that gig economy employers will be legally required to ensure Right to Work checks are carried out.

