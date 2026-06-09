Long-running disputes over technology sharing, industrial workshare and intellectual property rights reportedly force suspension of Europe’s flagship next-generation air combat project involving France, Germany and Spain

France, Germany halt €100B future fighter jet program FCAS Long-running disputes over technology sharing, industrial workshare and intellectual property rights reportedly force suspension of Europe’s flagship next-generation air combat project involving France, Germany and Spain

Europe’s ambitious Future Combat Air System (FCAS) has been halted following a decision by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to media reports.

The project, valued at around €100 billion, was designed to develop not only a sixth-generation combat aircraft but also an integrated air warfare network incorporating both armed and unarmed drones operating alongside the fighter jet.

The initiative, considered one of Europe’s largest defense programs, aimed to strengthen the continent’s strategic autonomy and future military capabilities through cooperation between France, Germany and Spain.

However, longstanding disputes over technical specifications, leadership responsibilities, industrial workshare, technology transfers and intellectual property rights reportedly stalled progress and prevented the project from moving forward.

Differences between participating defense companies over patent ownership, production responsibilities and access to key technologies emerged as major obstacles throughout the program.

The reported decision to suspend the project marks a significant setback for Europe’s efforts to develop a common next-generation air combat platform and deepen defense cooperation among member states.

The project had been viewed as a cornerstone of Europe’s future defense architecture and a flagship project intended to reduce reliance on non-European military technologies.