Red heat wave alerts reduced to 37 departments, with all expected to be lifted by Sunday evening, while hospitals still face mounting pressure

France eases red heat alerts as temperatures gradually drop Red heat wave alerts reduced to 37 departments, with all expected to be lifted by Sunday evening, while hospitals still face mounting pressure

France began easing its highest-level heat wave warnings on Saturday as temperatures gradually declined across western parts of the country, although dozens of departments remained under red alert and hospitals continued to face mounting pressure.

France's national weather agency, Meteo-France, said 37 departments remained under red heat wave alert, down from 50 the previous day after 13 departments were downgraded to orange status.

The remaining red alerts are expected to be lifted by Sunday evening as cooler weather spreads across the country, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The agency also warned that 34 departments were under orange alert for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, forecasting violent storms accompanied by hail, strong winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

For Sunday, 24 departments, mainly in eastern France and the Paris region, are expected to remain under red heat wave alert, while 46 others will be under orange alert.

The prolonged heat has placed France's health care system under increasing strain.

Public Assistance–Paris Hospitals (AP-HP) said nearly 3,000 patients were admitted to emergency departments over the past 24 hours, a 36% increase compared with a normal day.

The institution also reported that emergency medical services in the Paris region received nearly 80% more calls than during the same period last year.

Health authorities activated the country's highest hospital emergency response plan, known as the "plan blanc," across hospitals in the Paris region on Friday, allowing facilities to reorganize services, recall staff, and postpone non-urgent procedures if necessary.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist said she held a remote meeting with lawmakers to review measures aimed at protecting vulnerable people.

Authorities have also canceled or banned several large events in Paris, citing concerns that mass gatherings could further overwhelm emergency and hospital services.