No injuries reported as authorities work to determine cause of blaze

Fire breaks out aboard cargo ship at Poland's Gdansk port No injuries reported as authorities work to determine cause of blaze

A major fire broke out aboard a cargo vessel carrying scrap metal at the port of Gdansk in northern Poland on Thursday evening, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Seventeen firefighting crews were deployed to the scene after flames were reported inside the ship's cargo hold, which was loaded with scrap material, TVP World reported on Friday.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze from multiple positions, including from the waterway alongside the vessel and from the ship's deck, while efforts are also underway to remove burning scrap metal from the hold using heavy equipment.

Emergency responders said access to the seat of the fire remains difficult because of the depth of the cargo hold and the densely packed scrap metal stored in its lower sections.

"The source of the fire is unknown at this time – it may be oily scrap metal or other flammable materials found inside," Senior Capt. Radosław Gburzynski of the State Fire Service said.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities said firefighting operations were continuing as crews worked to fully extinguish the blaze and determine its cause.