Finland expands police, immigration authorities' access to information Legislative changes taking effect in October aim to strengthen crime prevention, national security

Finland will expand the information-sharing powers of police, immigration and other authorities under legislative amendments approved by President Alexander Stubb, with the changes set to take effect in October, public broadcaster YLE reported Friday.

The amendments, which update legislation governing the police, the Border Guard, Customs and the Finnish Defense Forces, are intended to streamline the exchange of information between authorities.

The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) will gain access to certain apprehension warrants and will be required to notify police of the identity and presence of any person apprehended on its premises.

According to the government, the legislative changes will strengthen information sharing to help prevent, detect and investigate crimes.

The measures are also intended to improve crime prevention, strengthen national security and bolster Finland's resilience to crises, in line with the government's program.

Under the new rules, police will be allowed, in strictly limited circumstances, to obtain information from social and health care service providers about the identity and presence of individuals at specific locations.

The measure will apply in cases involving the detection and investigation of certain crimes, the protection of national security and searches for missing persons.

The legislation does not allow police to access confidential discussions between individuals and health care or social welfare professionals.

The amendments will also allow police to disclose confidential information to other authorities and, in certain situations, to private entities such as critical infrastructure operators. Police will also be able to obtain information from private entities when necessary to prevent threats to life or health.

The government said the changes "aim to make crime prevention more effective, improve cooperation between authorities and strengthen security in society."