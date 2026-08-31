Bart De Wever says continent also struggling to provide for its own defense as Belgium prepares major budget cuts

Europe falling behind US, China in innovation, productivity, Belgian premier warns Bart De Wever says continent also struggling to provide for its own defense as Belgium prepares major budget cuts

Europe is falling behind the US and China in innovation and productivity and is struggling to provide for its own defense, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Monday.

"All of Europe is in difficulty, the world is changing very quickly, and Europe has become an old continent. The Chinese and Americans are surpassing us; we are no longer at the forefront in innovation and productivity, so we are taking hits from all sides," De Wever told broadcaster Bel RTL.

"We are not capable of taking care of our own defense; we are humiliated all the time," he added.

De Wever said Europeans were aware of the challenges facing the continent and argued that the public was prepared for difficult measures.

"So people know very well that we need to get moving, and certainly in Belgium, we are in serious trouble," he said.

His remarks came as Belgium's federal government prepares significant budget savings, with a target of finding around €10 billion ($11.7 billion) by 2029.

De Wever acknowledged that the measures would have a broad impact on the population.

"I am not sleeping well, and I think about it a lot," he said, referring to the upcoming budget decisions.

"We are in a situation where everyone will feel the consequences of what we do, no matter how we do it," he added.

De Wever also cautioned against expectations that efforts to increase government revenue could be limited to a small group of wealthy taxpayers.

"If we seek revenue, it will be from the rich. And someone who is rich is always richer than you. You are never rich; it's someone else, richer than you, who has to pay the bills," he said.

"Everyone thinks: if we make savings, it will be at my neighbour's expense, not mine," he added.