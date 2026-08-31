More than 100,000 tourists visited Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital in July, while Dino Merlin concerts generated nearly $91M in fiscal turnover

Sarajevo sees record summer tourism driven by concerts, film festival More than 100,000 tourists visited Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital in July, while Dino Merlin concerts generated nearly $91M in fiscal turnover

Sarajevo is experiencing a record summer tourism season, with concerts, cultural events and its internationally renowned film festival attracting visitors from across Europe and beyond.

More than 100,000 tourists visited the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina in July, according to the Federal News Agency, as the city increasingly draws travelers for its music, cinema, gastronomy and natural attractions alongside its historical heritage.

Three concerts by regional music star Dino Merlin at Kosevo Stadium in late July and early August attracted more than 200,000 people in total.

Visitors traveled from across the Balkans and other parts of Europe, putting hotels and private accommodation under significant pressure.

Sarajevo recorded nearly €78 million ($91 million) in fiscal turnover during the three concert days, with restaurants, cafes, shops and transportation companies benefiting from the influx.

The concerts were followed by a performance by British electronic music group The Prodigy on Aug. 13 and by the opening of the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival the following day.

Established in 1995 during the final year of the siege of Sarajevo, the festival has developed into one of southeastern Europe’s leading film events. This year’s guests included Woody Harrelson, Emily Watson, Pawel Pawlikowski, Diego Luna, Asghar Farhadi and Celine Sciamma.

In addition to these entertainment and cultural events, Sarajevo offers a blend of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian architecture, along with landmarks linked to the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and sites preserving the memory of the 1992-1995 siege.

Its proximity to the Olympic mountains of Trebevic, Bjelasnica, Igman and Jahorina also allows travelers to combine a city break with hiking, cycling and winter sports.

Major events are becoming increasingly important for Sarajevo’s tourism economy by attracting new visitors, extending stays and boosting spending across the city.