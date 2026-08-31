‘You don’t want to get in a verbal volleyball match with Donald Trump,’ Tilman Fertitta says

US ambassador to Rome says Trump has 'nothing personal' against Meloni, vents NATO frustrations ‘You don’t want to get in a verbal volleyball match with Donald Trump,’ Tilman Fertitta says

US Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta said President Donald Trump has nothing personal against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and was instead venting frustrations over NATO, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Fertitta told the newspaper that Trump had “no personal beef” with Meloni and that his criticism reflected broader frustrations over NATO.

Meloni and Trump have generally maintained close ties, but relations began to cool as Trump criticized Europe’s contribution to NATO and its limited support for the war in Iran.

The rift deepened after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV and later claimed Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 summit in France.

Fertitta said Trump and Meloni had gotten along well before their relationship became strained over Rome’s refusal to support the war in Iran, adding that he had advised the Italian side that the dispute was getting out of proportion.

“What I’ve said is, ‘You don’t want to get in a verbal volleyball match with Donald Trump’ because he’s relentless, and he’s going to win,” he said.

Fertitta said politicians around the world need to understand how to deal with Trump.

“If he’s not giving you a hard time, then you’re not worth the time of day,” he added.

