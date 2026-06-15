Bloc says deal could create opening for broader talks on Iran's nuclear program and ease global energy pressures

EU welcomes US-Iran deal, vows contribution to 'sustainable resolution' Bloc says deal could create opening for broader talks on Iran's nuclear program and ease global energy pressures

The European Union on Monday welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, with senior officials offering the bloc's support for its implementation and calling it a potential step toward broader regional stability.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the agreement as a "potential breakthrough" that could create "much-needed space" for further negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and other outstanding issues.

"From economic leverage to nuclear expertise and longstanding relationships with Gulf partners, the EU stands ready to contribute to a sustainable resolution," Kallas wrote on the US social media platform X.

She added that successful implementation of the agreement could also help ease the global energy crisis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen likewise welcomed the deal, saying it could pave the way for wider negotiations on peace and security in the Middle East.

"The priority now is its swift and full implementation by all parties," von der Leyen wrote on X.

She said the agreement should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of freedom of navigation.

"This is essential for regional stability and the global economy," she added.



Von der Leyen also urged respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for a genuine ceasefire.

"There can be no peace in the Middle East while Lebanon is in flames," she said.



European Council President Antonio Costa called for all sides to resolve their differences through peaceful means and in accordance with international law.



"Weapons must now fall silent, and outstanding differences must be resolved by peaceful means, in accordance with international law," Costa wrote on X.



He also expressed the EU's readiness to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace across the Middle East.



The reactions came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

