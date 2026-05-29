EU says current trade ties with China 'not sustainable,' require 'coherent response' European Commission reiterates 'de-risking, not decoupling' approach toward Beijing

The European Commission said Friday that the current state of EU-China trade and investment relations is "not sustainable," warning that growing economic and security concerns require a more coherent response from the bloc.

In a statement released after a meeting of the College of Commissioners on EU-China relations, the Commission reiterated its policy of "de-risking, not decoupling" from China.

"China is a critical partner, and engagement and dialogue will continue," the statement said.

However, the bloc acknowledged growing structural tensions in the relationship.

"The current state of the trade and investment relationship is not sustainable. As economic and security interests become ever more intertwined, both dimensions will require a more robust and coherent response," the statement said.

The Commission said Friday’s meeting will feed into its work in the coming weeks ahead of further discussions at the G7 summit in France and the European Council meeting in June.