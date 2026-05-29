Bank of Italy governor says geopolitical tensions are weakening outlook and calls for cautious lending while avoiding a broad credit squeeze

Bank of Italy chief warns of weak Italian growth, sees Eurozone inflation above 6% Bank of Italy governor says geopolitical tensions are weakening outlook and calls for cautious lending while avoiding a broad credit squeeze

Italy’s economy has lost momentum and faces renewed downside risks from the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said on Friday, warning that eurozone inflation could peak above 6% in a worst-case scenario.

According to ANSA news agency, Panetta spoke during his annual remarks on the state of the economy, saying that Italy’s growth had weakened after years of resilience, pointing to worsening geopolitical conditions, US tariffs, and weakness in Germany, Italy’s key trading partner.

“More recently, momentum has slowed,” he said, adding that the Gulf conflict had “weakened already fragile prospects.”

In the most adverse scenarios, Panetta said, prolonged conflict and further damage to energy infrastructure could subtract about one percentage point from eurozone growth over 2026-27, while inflation could surge.

“Inflation could reach a peak above 6% and, if not countered, remain for a long time above the target as the energy shock spreads to an increasing number of sectors,” he said, citing European Central Bank scenario analysis.

He added that Europe must move quickly to respond to global instability, warning that it must “translate priorities into decisions, investment and results” and strengthen unity to remain economically competitive.​​​​​​​